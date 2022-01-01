Expand / Collapse search
Scottsdale shooting injures 2 at an apartment complex, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:28PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Scottsdale shooting injures 2 at an apartment complex, police say

Two people were shot in Scottsdale on Jan. 1 and officers say the shooting broke out at an apartment complex near 68th Street and McDowell Road.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two people were shot in Scottsdale on Jan. 1 and officers say the shooting broke out at an apartment complex near 68th Street and McDowell Road.

Streets in the area were shut down and both shooting victims were rushed to the hospital. They're expected to be OK.

There's no suspect information.

