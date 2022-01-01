Scottsdale shooting injures 2 at an apartment complex, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two people were shot in Scottsdale on Jan. 1 and officers say the shooting broke out at an apartment complex near 68th Street and McDowell Road.
Streets in the area were shut down and both shooting victims were rushed to the hospital. They're expected to be OK.
There's no suspect information.
