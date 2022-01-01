Mesa man fires gun into air several times just after midnight on New Year's, police say

article

Officers with the Mesa Police Department arrested David Brown, 29, for allegedly firing his handgun repeatedly into the air during New Year's celebrations.

The incident happened near University Drive and Gilbert Road just after midnight, according to paperwork related to Brown's arrest.

Police say Brown admitted to shooting the gun several times while at his home and that he collected the shell casings in a plastic bag. He handed over the casings and the gun that was used to officers.

Brown was under the influence of a substance during the arrest, paperwork says, but doesn't specify exactly what he had consumed.

Brown was booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm. No injuries have been reported in connection to the shooting.

He wasn't the only person arrested for reportedly shooting a gun off to celebrate New Year's.

An El Mirage man has been arrested for reportedly firing his gun into the air nearly two dozen times on New Year's Eve, police said Saturday. Witnesses reportedly saw 27-year-old Michael Sais shooting into the air several times. When police arrived at the man's home, they found multiple shell casings on the porch.

An investigation revealed that Sais had fired 21 rounds from an AR-15 rifle, officials said. The 27-year-old was booked into jail on one count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and unlawful discharge of a firearm. No injuries were reported.

In Tolleson, a man walked out to his car on New Year's morning and found that his window had been shattered from a stray bullet hitting it. No one was injured, but he worries about what could have happened if the bullet hit a family member or neighbor.

