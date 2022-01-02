Loved ones search for missing man after car found burned in north Phoenix

Family and friends are searching for a missing Phoenix man after his car was found burned early Saturday morning near Interstate 17 and Dunlap.

Ben Anderson, 41, was last seen at his home the morning of Dec. 31, according to a missing persons flyer shared on social media.

He was described as a 6'1", 250-pound white male with light brown hair and brown eyes. The missing person flyer says he was likely wearing shorts and a blue zip-up sweatshirt or black T-shirt. Anderson also wears glasses.

Phoenix police confirmed there was an open investigation into his disappearance, but did not provide any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police.

Missing persons flyer for Benjamin Anderson

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

