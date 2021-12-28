Expand / Collapse search
LIST: Arizona missing persons cases - 2022

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona.

If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.

Missing persons flyer for Benjamin Anderson

Phoenix Police say a missing person report for 41-year-old Benjamin Anderson was filed on Dec. 31, 2021 after last being seen at his home. His car was found burnt and completely destroyed near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue on New Year's Day. The missing person flyer says he was likely wearing shorts and a blue zip-up sweatshirt or black T-shirt. Anderson also wears glasses. Anyone with information can call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

