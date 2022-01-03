2 cars, the drivers sought after fatal crash with pedestrian in Glendale

article

Investigators with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are searching for two cars and their drivers after a pedestrian was killed on the night of Jan. 1.

Just before 8:10 p.m., MCSO says a red Kia Optima sedan and a gray Nissan Altima possibly hit a person near El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale. Both drivers reportedly left the scene of the crash.

"Evidence found suggests the Kia should have damage to the front, left portion of the car to include the left headlight, left front fender, left side mirror and hood. The Nissan should have damage to the front, left portion of the vehicle to include the front fender and front left wheel assembly," says Sgt. Calbert Gillett.

Investigators say the red Kia Optima sedan is reportedly a model made from 2011 to 2013, and the gray Nissan Altima was likely made between 2001 and 2006.

There is no information on the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: