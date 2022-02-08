Buckeye Valley firefighter dies following battle with COVID-19, department says

article

An Arizona fire department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a battle with COVID-19.

The Buckeye Valley Fire District says Engineer Brian Miiller died after a month-long battle with coronavirus that he contracted from a work-related incident.

"He brought wisdom and a bright light to BVFD," the department said in a Facebook post. "He encouraged fitness and teamwork through impromptu games of Frisbee, football, or dodgeball at the fire station. After a day of dominating at sports, he would continue his winning streak at the dinner table, crushing any eating competitions. He will be greatly missing for the joy and positivity he always had."

Miiler was hired by the department in 2007. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Funeral service arraignments for Miiler have not been announced.

