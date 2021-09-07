Memorial service held for Phoenix firefighter who died from COVID-19

A Phoenix Fire Department firefighter and paramedic has died from COVID-19, according to the department.

Miguel Angulo died on Monday, Sept. 6 after a long battle with COVID-19.

Angulo worked with the department for 15 years and worked the majority of his career at Station 25 in Maryvale, a statement read.

Department officials say Angulo is the first Phoenix firefighter to die from COVID-19.

"Miguel was a dedicated public servant and a family man who loved serving his community. He had a big personality and an even bigger heart," read a statement from the department.

Memorial services

Funeral services for Angulo will take place at 11 a.m. at Christ's Church of the Valley near Happy Valley Road and 67th Avenue on Sept. 15. Graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Park near the I-17 and 27th Avenue will be held immediately after.

The procession to the cemetery will go from 67th Avenue to Loop-101 and to the I-17 to central Phoenix where the cemetery is located. People who do have to be in the area should be on the lookout for any temporary closures from the procession.



