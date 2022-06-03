‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Always’ star Brad Johnson dead at 62

article

Actor Brad Johnson died at the age of 62. The entertainer appeared on FOX’s 90s hit TV show "Melrose Place" and the Steven Spielberg film "Always," according to multiple media reports.

Johnson died from COVID-19 complications on Feb. 18 in Fort Worth, Texas. The actor’s rep, Linda McAlister, confirmed the news of his death to the Hollywood Reporter, the media outlet reported Thursday.

The Tucson, Arizona, native was born on October 24, 1959, and was the son of a horse trainer and developed a passion for the outdoors. Johnson's family described him in an obituary as a "true renaissance man."

He started a professional rodeo career in 1984 and was recruited by a movie scout which helped launch his acting career. Johnson went on to appear in commercials, magazines, films, and television shows and became the face of Marlboro for a few years as the "Marlboro Man," per his obituary.

Johnson appeared in multiple films and television shows including, "Soldier of Fortune, Inc.," "Riverworld," "CSI, "Dallas," "The Birds II: Land’s End" and "Rough Riders."

The actor is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie, his eldest son Shane, his daughters Bellamy, Rachel, Eliana, Eden, Rebekah, Annabeth, and his youngest son William.

