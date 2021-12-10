West Valley COVID-19 vaccination activist dies from breakthrough case

A beloved West Valley community activist has died of COVID-19 complications, despite being fully vaccinated.

65-year-old Linda Cutright was active in promoting COVID-19 vaccination in her community. She helped organize vaccination events, as well as encouraging others to get the shot.

"She did about four of them in the Avondale, Goodyear area," said Linda's brother, Ervin Cutright.

Sadly, Linda became a breakthrough case, and did not survive.

"She had her two shots. She was encouraging everybody to get their two shots, especially African American and Hispanic persons," said Ervin.

State health officials say nearly 30% of new COVID-19 cases in October were breakthrough cases. According to AZDHS, of the nearly 3.9 million Arizonans that are currently considered to be fully vaccinated, more than 79,000 of them suffered breakthrough. Of those, 608 have died.

Ervin said Linda was a force in the West Valley. She was not only a staunch supporter of COVID-19 vaccinations, but she was also a community college instructor, as well as a civil rights leader.

"People would come to her with all their issues," said Ervin. "She would take it to the police chief, the mayor, city manager. I would think her legacy would be to help others have a voice."

Linda Cutright Family Scholarship

https://mcccdf.org/scholarship-fund/linda-cutright-family-scholarship/

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app