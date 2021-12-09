Woman shot and killed while driving in north Phoenix: police

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed while driving near 7th Avenue and Beardsley in north Phoenix on Dec. 9.

When officers arrived at the area, they discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a wall. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Stella Montes, had a gunshot wound, police said.

Montes was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Witnesses reported to police that she had been driving when she was shot after a "traffic altercation," but officials did not confirm whether a fight had actually taken place.

Authorities did not provide a suspect vehicle description.

Investigators, along with a mobile command unit, were at the scene for some time, with the scene only clearing during the evening hours.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Witnesses speak out

Esther Ceballos took a video of the scene unfolding, not know that a shooting happened.

"Never, never, never seen anything like that," said Ceballos. "Yeah, car accidents, but never like this."

Ronda Germanson works in an office close by, and said her co-workers heard gunshots.

"I had my boss and a few people who were in a conference room on the north side, and they heard three pops. They thought it was a muffler," said Germanson.

Residents and employees in the area shaken up by what happened.

"We've never had this ever here, so it's scary," said Germanson.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/

Other Arizona crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app