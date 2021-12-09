Chandler serial burglary suspect arrested twice in a month after another spree of thefts

article

A Chandler burglary suspect has been arrested for the second time in a month for reportedly stealing from multiple businesses just weeks after being released from jail, police say.

On Nov. 10, Charles Payne was arrested on five counts of third-degree burglary. He was booked into jail, but was released the following day after his first court appearance on his own recognizance.

Two weeks later, police say Payne began vandalizing and stealing from Chandler businesses again.

Authorities had noticed a spree of commercial burglaries off Arizona Avenue from Pecos to Ocotillo roads that occurred between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1. Using surveillance video and evidence left at the businesses, police identified Payne as the suspect in all of those cases.

Officers alleged Payne committed the following crimes:

Nov. 26: Damaging cash registers and stealing money from a restaurant near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo

Nov. 30: Breaking into a restaurant near Arizona Avenue and Pecos, damaging a front window and cash registers, and stealing money.

Dec. 1: Breaking into a coffee shop near Arizona Avenue and Willis. He reportedly did not find any money, so he left and broke into a small grocery store in the same shopping complex to steal money just minutes later, police say.

Chandler detectives took Payne into custody on Dec. 8. He is now back in Maricopa County Jail and faces four counts of third-degree burglary on no bond.

