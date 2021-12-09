Man shot after altercation in north Phoenix parking lot: police
PHOENIX - Police say a man was not seriously injured after he was shot following an altercation in a north Phoenix parking lot.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 near 35th and Dunlap Avenues.
The victim, identified as an adult male, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was released.
