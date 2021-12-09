Women may have been recorded using restrooms at the Grand Canyon; more potential victims sought

National Park Service investigators are warning women that they may have been recorded while using restrooms at the Grand Canyon last year.

The agency said a maintenance worker was fired September 2020 after park visitors at Phantom Ranch accused him of recording them using the toilet.

"For the past year, agents have been working to identify the scope of the suspect’s activity," officials said in a statement. "At this time, there is no indication that these images were shared or distributed by the suspect."

Investigators are asking to hear from potential victims who may have used the restrooms in the following areas from November 2018 to September 2020:

Indian Garden along the Bright Angel Trail

Phantom Ranch area

Bright Angel Campground

South Kaibab or North Kaibab Trails

Those affected can reach out by filling out a confidential form online or by calling (928) 318-8770.

Maps showing the affected restrooms in the Grand Canyon, at Indian Garden and Phantom Ranch

