Car carrying shooting victim crashes into east Phoenix marijuana dispensary

A shooting sent a car crashing into a marijuana dispensary near 32nd Street and McDowell early Thursday morning, police said.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man who had been grazed by a bullet. He had reportedly been involved in a shooting in an unspecified location earlier that night.

His friends were taking him to the hospital for treatment when the driver somehow lost control and crashed into The Flower Shop dispensary, leaving behind a large hole in the building.

No one was seriously hurt in the collision, and the shooting victim is expected to be okay.

