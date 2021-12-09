Shooting breaks out at north Phoenix home, leaving 1 man dead

article

Police say a man is dead following a shooting Wednesday at a home in north Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, at a home near 35th and Dunlap Avenues.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old David Marcum, was taken to a hospital with what were initially believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Marcum later died at the hospital.

"Officers learned someone in the home shot the male, who also live in the home, after an altercation," Sgt. Justus said in a statement. "Another individual was also in the home when this occurred. All parties remained on scene and spoke with investigators. There are no believed to be any outstanding suspects."

Police said the homicide investigation is ongoing and any possible charges would be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.