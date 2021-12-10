Metrocenter Mall to be demolished, redeveloped into mixed-use 'village'
PHOENIX - The now-shuttered Metrocenter Mall in Phoenix is going to be demolished and transformed into ‘The Village,’ according to developers.
The planned space off Interstate 17 and Dunlap would be a walkable, self-contained community centered around a new Valley Metro light rail station currently under construction.
"The Village" would be home to apartments, boutiques, restaurants, bars and a park.
"What makes the design concept even more special is the blending of these new elements with hang-out spots many of us are familiar with, such as Castles and Coasters and Harkins Movie Theatre," said Phoenix City Councilwoman Ann O'Brien in a statement.
Developers say the space would also come with 2,600 family units. The light rail extension is set to be completed in 2024.
The project comes with a price tag of $750 million.
Metrocenter Mall closed in 2020 after being unable to recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
