Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva says he is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

"On Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19," Grijalva tweeted on Jan. 20. "I am vaccinated, boosted, experiencing mild symptoms and remain in good spirits. My staff and I will follow @CDCgov guidance on testing and quarantine procedures including notifying those who may have been in close contact."

Grijalva added that he urges Arizonans to get vaccinated and wear N95 masks.

"We all have a role to play to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization, especially while Arizona is experiencing this surge," Grijalva tweeted.

Grijalva has served as the representative for Arizona's third congressional district since 2003.

Grijalva also tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020.

