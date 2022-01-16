Embry Health CEO concerned over accusations that some COVID-19 testing site officials were not wearing masks

As the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continues to increase testing demands, officials with a company that operates a number of testing sites across the Phoenix area is expressing concerns.

"It's just not acceptable," said Embry Health CEO Raymond Embry.

Embry says he's frustrated after hearing about some officials at area testing sites have not been wearing masks. The first incident took place at a testing site located at Phoenix College, where Embry says Phoenix Police officers stood near cars without masks.

"These are officers stationed there not wearing masks, and those people are being paid by Embry Health to provide security at the site," said Embry.

We reached out to Phoenix Police, and officials say they have not been made aware of this, but will look into the issue. Embry said he received a complaint on Twitter, with one woman tweeting that she no longer felt safe at the site.

Embry said he observed a separate incident himself at a site located at Estrella Mountain Community College, this time involving a parking lot attendant.

"With the record patient volume we're seeing, I am trying to go to sites every day, and even with driving an Embry-marked vehicle, the individual still approached my vehicle without a mask," said Embry.

Embry says he has reached out to both parties involved, and his priority is keeping the public safe.

"I believe in having a truly transparent organization, and if something is going on at a test site, I want to be the first to know because I absolutely will address it," said Embry.

The two incidents listed above are considered to be isolated incidents.

