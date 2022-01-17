Navajo Nation increases ability to do COVID-19 testing, vaccinations

Health facilities on the Navajo Nation are increasing the ability to test for COVID-19 and vaccinate people as the omicron variant spreads, tribal leaders said.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the facilities also are working to give out more home testing kits this month while cases are surging.

"We must remain diligent, keep our guard up at all times, especially in public, and do more to encourage our loved ones to get fully vaccinated and a booster shot," Nez said in a statement on Jan. 16.

The tribe reported 179 additional cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. The death toll remains at 1,600. A full report with total case counts during the pandemic will be available Tuesday, the tribe said.

The omicron variant spreads much more easily than other coronavirus strains. However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant.

The 27,000 square-mile Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

