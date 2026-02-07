Nancy Guthrie's 'unsettling' disappearance surpasses one week

The Brief Nancy Guthrie, 84, remains missing one week after she was reported missing from her Tucson-area home. The family of the "Today" show host, including daughter Savannah Guthrie, released a new video Saturday pleading for her safe return and expressing a willingness to pay ransom demands. No suspects have been identified, though the FBI is vetting multiple cryptocurrency ransom notes to determine their authenticity as the search enters its second week.



It has been one week since the family of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie last spoke with her, as the Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to piece together the details of her disappearance.

The backstory:

Sheriff Chris Nanos said he believes Guthrie was taken from her home in the middle of the night. Investigators found that her security camera was disconnected around 2 a.m., and data from her pacemaker app showed it disconnected from her phone, which was left behind. A trail of blood, which investigators confirmed belongs to Guthrie, was found leading up to her front door.

"There’s something that’s not right. It’s unsettling," Nanos said.

The disappearance is particularly critical because Guthrie requires daily medication to survive.

Alleged Ransom Notes:

Several news outlets reported receiving ransom notes, many of which demanded cryptocurrency in exchange for Guthrie’s return. While investigators ruled at least one of those notes to be a hoax, Guthrie’s family—including "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings Annie and Camron—released a series of videos speaking directly to a potential kidnapper. The latest video was posted Saturday evening.

"We received your message and we understand," Savannah Guthrie said in the video. "We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay."

What they're saying:

In the Catalina Foothills neighborhood, a local Circle K employee said investigators arrived Friday afternoon to review surveillance footage.

"They said they were looking for a guy that got away," the employee said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department maintained that it has not yet identified any suspects or persons of interest, stating that seeking such video is routine for the investigation.

Local perspective:

Guthrie’s disappearance has gripped the nation and hit the Tucson community especially hard. One local woman, Farrah, said she and her daughter visited the neighborhood Saturday to see if there was a search party they could join.

"I think the difference of why it's so close to my heart is because it's a tiny little mom, you know, who's elderly," Farrah said. "People are very attached to this and hoping for the best results possible—hoping that she can come home."

What's next:

The FBI says one of those unverified ransom notes contained two deadlines— one was Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. The second is Feb. 9.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Guthrie's whereabouts should dial 911, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit tips here. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.