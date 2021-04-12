Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Nebraska, Utah

Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Nebraska, Utah

Much remains unknown about the omicron variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.

Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Colorado

Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted for the public to not “panic” and further stressed the need for Coloradans to get vaccinated or boosted as well as adhere to preventative health guidelines.

1st omicron case in US found in San Francisco

1st omicron case in US found in San Francisco

A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the White House announced Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.