Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona congressman Raúl Grijalva has tested positive for COVID-19 but currently does not have symptoms, according to a statement made on his website on Aug. 1.

"I was notified yesterday by the Attending Physician that I have tested positive for COVID-19," the Democratic representative wrote. "I will be self-isolating in quarantine at his recommendation. I currently have no symptoms, feel fine, and hope to make a quick and speedy recovery."

Grijalva mentioned his concern toward other members of Congress for not taking the pandemic "seriously" in the statement.

The statement reads:

The Attending Physician of the Capitol informed me that I tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, I will be self-isolating in quarantine at his recommendation. I currently have no symptoms, feel fine, and hope to make a quick and speedy recovery.

While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously. Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families. I’m pleased that Speaker Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points. Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue.

I urge all of us to recognize the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe. We can all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

Grijalva has served as the representative for Arizona's third congressional district since 2003.

