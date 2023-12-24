Michael's Jewelers closing: Downtown Phoenix store has been in business for decades

A longtime jewelry store is closing its doors for good, after 73 years in Downtown Phoenix.

The owner of Michael's Jewelers, Michael Strong, has announced he's retiring at the age of 103.

"I am totally old school, I don't even carry a phone in my pocket," said Strong.

The store is located on Central Avenue at Monroe Street. Strong opened his store in 1950, after getting back from serving in World War II.

"I watched them build the Chase bank building over there. That was a long time ago," said Strong.

The store has been going strong, and its owner managed to keep things going, even amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. This might be stating the obvious, but Strong does have plenty of stories from his decades in the business.

"Sonny from Sonny and Cher, he says 'honey, I'm just looking at watches.' She says ‘what do you need? You have 100 watches!’" Strong recounted.

Through his years in business, Strong has learned a few things when it comes to jewelry.

"Silver's great, but you need a ton of it. Diamond's used almost in all kinds of tools because it's so hard. It can cut through anything,' Strong said.

The last day of business for Michael's Jewelers will be Friday, December 29. The business will be open by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.

On its website, Michael's Jewelers says: "Thank you all for your business and support. It has truly been our pleasure."