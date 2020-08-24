LA City Councilmen propose renaming section of DTLA street after Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 2:30 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells

LA City Councilmen propose renaming section of DTLA street after Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
News
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs up court after scoring a basket in Game One of the 2010 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on June 3, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User e

Expand

LOS ANGELES - A plan is in the works to rename a section of Figueroa Street near Staples Center in honor of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, it was announced Monday.

Los Angeles City Councilmen Curren Price and Herb Wesson will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to present the proposed name change.

They are hoping that a stretch of Figueroa St. between Olympic and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards will be renamed to Kobe Bryant Blvd. 

"Kobe's legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality," anything is possible," Wesson said in a tweet

Monday also marks Kobe Bryant Day in the city of Los Angeles and in Orange County. 

RELATED: 'Kobe Bryant Day': Celebrating Mamba's legacy in Los Angeles, Orange County and worldwide