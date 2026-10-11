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Light rail train drags dog; Sky Harbor flight delays; Famous saloon closes | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 11, 2026 6:17 PM MST
Published October 11, 2026 6:17 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a light rail accident involving a dog, to storm-related flight delays, and a famous off-grid saloon closing, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, October 11, 2026.

1. Dog severely injured after allegedly being dragged by light rail

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Dog dragged hundreds of feet by light rail train at North Phoenix stop
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Dog dragged hundreds of feet by light rail train at North Phoenix stop

A dog named Happy was severely injured after his leash got caught in a closing light rail door in North Phoenix.

2. Storms cause delays and ground stop at Phoenix airport 

3. Toddler dies after being found in backyard pool

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2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Phoenix backyard pool
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2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Phoenix backyard pool

A 2-year-old boy has died after being pulled from an unfenced backyard pool at a Phoenix home near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road on Saturday night, according to officials.

4. Hurricane Isaias damage

5. Weather closes Arizona bar for first time in over 4 decades

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Famous off-grid Arizona saloon forced to close for first time in 43 years
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Famous off-grid Arizona saloon forced to close for first time in 43 years

WOW! Flash flooding forced Arizona's famous off-grid Desert Bar near Parker to close for the first time in its 43-year history.

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