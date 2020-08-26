Man arrested, accused of planning to kidnap 12-year-old for $2 million ransom

article

Mesa Police officials say a man is under arrest and accused of planning to abduct a child and hold him for ransom.

According to a statement, Mesa Police investigators say Lance Rohrer, 59, was arrested on August 26, but an investigation began on July 27, when detectives were informed of a plot by Rohrer to abduct a child.

In audio recordings obtained by investigators, Rohrer was heard speaking with another person to actively plan the abduction of the 12-year-old, who is the son of the owner of a car dealership where Rohrer works.

Rohrer, according to officials, met with an undercover detective and began making plans for the abduction, including a ransom of $2 million, and the use of a cheap motel. Rohrer, according to officials, also bought three burner phones for use during the planning and commission of the plot.

"Rohrer was heard multiple times talking about killing the kid and being okay with it if the abduction plans did not work," read a portion of the statement.

Rohrer, according to Mesa Police officials, is accused of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit theft by extortion.