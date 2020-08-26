Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 3:45 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 3:30 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells

Man arrested, accused of planning to kidnap 12-year-old for $2 million ransom

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Lance Rohrer

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police officials say a man is under arrest and accused of planning to abduct a child and hold him for ransom.

According to a statement, Mesa Police investigators say Lance Rohrer, 59, was arrested on August 26, but an investigation began on July 27, when detectives were informed of a plot by Rohrer to abduct a child.

In audio recordings obtained by investigators, Rohrer was heard speaking with another person to actively plan the abduction of the 12-year-old, who is the son of the owner of a car dealership where Rohrer works.

Rohrer, according to officials, met with an undercover detective and began making plans for the abduction, including a ransom of $2 million, and the use of a cheap motel. Rohrer, according to officials, also bought three burner phones for use during the planning and commission of the plot.

"Rohrer was heard multiple times talking about killing the kid and being okay with it if the abduction plans did not work," read a portion of the statement.

Rohrer, according to Mesa Police officials, is accused of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit theft by extortion.