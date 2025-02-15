Man hospitalized in Phoenix after reckless driving incident through a Yuma cemetery

article

The Brief A crash destroyed a memorial and damaged property at a family advocacy center in Yuma. Police say the driver of a Ram truck was driving recklessly through a cemetery before the crash happened. A 23-year-old person was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries.



Police in Yuma are investigating crash that was caused by a driver of a Ram pickup truck driving recklessly through a cemetery.

According to a release, the crash happened on Friday, Feb. 14 around 4:24 p.m. near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue.

What we know:

The 37-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram smashed into a Honda Accord driven by a 23-year-old.

The Accord then crashed into Amberly's Place, destroying a memorial located outside of the building.

Yuma Police are investigating the cause of the crash and believe speed and alcohol could be contributing factors.

Both drivers in the incident were identified as men.

What they're saying:

According to the release, the driver of the Honda Accord suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital.

The driver of the Ram truck will be booked into jail once he is medically cleared from his minor injuries.

Amberly's Place is a family advocacy center. Police say the building suffered moderate damage.

Map of where the crash took place: