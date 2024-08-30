Man shot, killed by police at Chandler home

The Brief A man who allegedly pulled out a gun was shot and killed by police officers near Alma School and Elliot Roads. The suspect was not identified. No officers were injured.



An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by police officers at a Chandler home on Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 29 near Alma School and Elliot Roads.

Chandler Police say officers responded to a home in the area after receiving a call of a suicidal person.

"The family member stated the suspect, who was in his 30s, had made suicidal statements and fired a round with a weapon in an alleyway outside of their residence," police said.

When officers got to the home, they found the suspect inside the garage. As the officer tried talking to the suspect, he allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband, prompting an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

No officers were hurt.

Mesa Police will investigate the shooting.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Chandler Police Department in a news release.

Map of where the shooting happened