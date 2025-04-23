Man shot in Phoenix, no suspects in custody

The Brief A man has critical injuries after being shot on April 22 near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. No suspects have been identified, police said.



A shooting on Tuesday night in Phoenix left a man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 9:18 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with "critical life-threatening injuries."

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified, police said. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened