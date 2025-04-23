Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in Phoenix, no suspects in custody

Published  April 23, 2025 7:34am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Man in critical condition after Phoenix shooting

A man has critical injuries after being shot near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said. No suspects are in custody.

The Brief

    • A man has critical injuries after being shot on April 22 near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
    • No suspects have been identified, police said. 

PHOENIX - A shooting on Tuesday night in Phoenix left a man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 9:18 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with "critical life-threatening injuries."

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified, police said. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

