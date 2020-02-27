Maple Grove man sentenced to 22 years for beating his parents, killing his mother

article

A Maple Grove man has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for the violent beating of his parents that killed his mother.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Matthew Witt, 42, was sentenced to 266 months in prison for the unintentional second-degree murder of his mother and first-degree assault for beating his father.

The incident occurred July 24 around 7:30 p.m. on Eagle Lake Drive North in Maple Grove.

Police say Witt answered the door covered in blood with a motionless body behind him. He allegedly told police, “Take me to jail. I did it. I didn’t kill them. They’re alive. I let them live…they’re hurt bad.”

Police found Witt’s mother unresponsive and not breathing. Officers tried to resuscitate her, but were unable to do so. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witt’s father was found in the upstairs bathroom bleeding from his head with a bruised face and laceration under his eye. He had multiple facial fractures and required staples for the laceration.