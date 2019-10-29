MCSO: Detention officer critical following attack by inmate at Lower Buckeye Jail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a detention officer is in critical condition following an attack by an inmate at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
MCSO said that the incident happened on Tuesday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he is in critical condition.
No other details are being released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.