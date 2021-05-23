Minneapolis leaders announce $30,000 reward for information on child shootings

article

Minneapolis city and community leaders gathered Sunday to announce a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in any of the three recent shootings of children. The reward includes up to $10,000 per case.

Between April 30 and May 17, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr., 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen were shot. Aniya Allen died from her injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tipline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersmn.org. Officials noted that tipsters can still be anonymous and receive a financial reward if the information leads to an arrest.

The Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce is funding the reward as two dozen businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul came together to donate.

"Crime doesn't pay, but CrimeStoppers does," said Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder.

Prayer walk

Sunday, organizers hosted a prayer walk for the children to North Memorial Hospital. There, activists literally begged for justice.

"I'm not asking anymore, I'm begging," said KG Wilson, Allen's grandfather. "I'm begging. I'm willing to get down on my knees."

Wilson said monetary and material donations are appreciated, but that he would return it all for justice in this case.

"Yes, there is a reward out, but guess what? We shouldn't have to give no reward for somebody who shot babies," he said.

Ottoson-Smith's family has been returning to North Memorial Hospital every day at 6 p.m. to pray. The group also called on local organizations to donate money to help increase the reward so families can get justice sooner.