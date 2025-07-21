More Arizona children will have access to childcare assistance, state officials announce

The Brief 900 Arizona children will now have access to child care assistance, according to the Governor's Office. This comes following the approval of the state's budget, which includes $125.9m in additional funding for child care. Families who now have access to the assistance have until July 25 to confirm eligibility and enrollment.



Officials with Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' office announced on June 21 that more Arizona children will now have access to child care assistance.

What we know:

Per a statement, officials with the Governor's Office say 900 more Arizona children now have access to child care assistance as a result of the new state budget, which they say allocates $125.9 million in state and federal funding for child care.

"This represents a critical milestone in the Governor’s efforts to cut the state’s child care waitlist and expand access to quality early learning experiences for more working families," read a portion of the statement.

What Gov. Hobbs Is Saying:

"When I’ve traveled across the state, I’ve heard from families who are struggling to afford child care and moms who put their careers on hold to care for their kids," Gov. Hobbs wrote, in the statement. "These stories are exactly why I’ve made it a priority to expand pathways to child care and why my Arizona Promise Budget includes the largest investment of general funds for child care since the Great Recession."

What's Arizona's Child Care Assistance Program?

Dig deeper:

According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security's website, the state's Child Care Assistance Program helps families with children under the age of 13 pay for child care.

Per the website, parents who meet a number of requirements are eligible for the program. The requirements include, among other things, having an income at or below 165% of the Federal Poverty Level.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets poverty guidelines depending on the locality and family size. For a four-member family in Arizona, their income is at 100% of the Federal Poverty Level if they make a total of $31,200 per year.

"As of July 18, 2025, there are 3,674 families and 6,118 children on the waiting list," DES officials wrote.

What's next:

According to the Governor's Office, letters, e-mails and text messages have been sent to the families who have been released from the waiting list.

"Once families receive notification, they must respond to the Department of Economic Security by July 25 to confirm eligibility and enrollment," read a portion of the statement released by the Governor's Office.