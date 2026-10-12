New details on Erie mass shooting; Arizona teen's heartwarming gesture goes viral l Morning News Brief

From an update on a deadly mass shooting, to Hurricane Isaias damage, and a teen's viral act of kindness, here are your top stories for October 12, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Update on Pennsylvania mass shooting

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2. Hurricane Isaias leaves path of destruction across Gulf Coast

3. Potential painful consequences for certain travelers

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4. Viral moment: Teen gives shoes off his feet to man in need

5. Ilhan Omar's home searched by feds