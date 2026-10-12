New details on Erie mass shooting; Arizona teen's heartwarming gesture goes viral l Morning News Brief

From an update on a deadly mass shooting, to Hurricane Isaias damage, and a teen's viral act of kindness, here are your top stories for October 12, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Update on Pennsylvania mass shooting
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The gunman who killed seven relatives and a family friend in a mass shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, late Friday afternoon was a grandfather who never seemed distressed, the father of a 1-year-old girl killed told the Associated Press.
2. Hurricane Isaias leaves path of destruction across Gulf Coast
3. Potential painful consequences for certain travelers
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An everyday habit during a long-haul flight could have painful consequences for certain travelers — with a recent case highlighting some serious dangers.
4. Viral moment: Teen gives shoes off his feet to man in need
5. Ilhan Omar's home searched by feds
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Federal agents searched the home of Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar early Monday morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.