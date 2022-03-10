Now hiring: USPS needs to fill 250 jobs in Arizona, including mail carriers and automotive technicians

The United States Postal Service is hiring and will be looking to fill hundreds of positions at a big job fair in downtown Phoenix on March 10, 17 and 24.

USPS is hosting the job fairs at Burton Barr Central Library in downtown Phoenix from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The agency is in need of letter carriers, clerks, automotive technicians and tractor trailer operators. 250 positions are currently available, officials said.

Starting pay can range from $18 to $24.70, and all positions come with health care benefits, paid time off and holiday pay.

Officials say applicants need to be 18 and must be able to pass a criminal background check.

More: www.usps.com/careers

