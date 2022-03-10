Expand / Collapse search
Now hiring: USPS needs to fill 250 jobs in Arizona, including mail carriers and automotive technicians

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Jobs & Unemployment
FOX 10 Phoenix

USPS to hold big job fair in downtown Phoenix

FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

PHOENIX - The United States Postal Service is hiring and will be looking to fill hundreds of positions at a big job fair in downtown Phoenix on March 10, 17 and 24.

USPS is hosting the job fairs at Burton Barr Central Library in downtown Phoenix from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The agency is in need of letter carriers, clerks, automotive technicians and tractor trailer operators. 250 positions are currently available, officials said.

Starting pay can range from $18 to $24.70, and all positions come with health care benefits, paid time off and holiday pay.

Officials say applicants need to be 18 and must be able to pass a criminal background check.

More: www.usps.com/careers

