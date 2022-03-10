Now hiring: USPS needs to fill 250 jobs in Arizona, including mail carriers and automotive technicians
PHOENIX - The United States Postal Service is hiring and will be looking to fill hundreds of positions at a big job fair in downtown Phoenix on March 10, 17 and 24.
USPS is hosting the job fairs at Burton Barr Central Library in downtown Phoenix from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The agency is in need of letter carriers, clerks, automotive technicians and tractor trailer operators. 250 positions are currently available, officials said.
Starting pay can range from $18 to $24.70, and all positions come with health care benefits, paid time off and holiday pay.
Officials say applicants need to be 18 and must be able to pass a criminal background check.
More: www.usps.com/careers
