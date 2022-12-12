Expand / Collapse search
Person's finger tip bit off during fight at Coyotes vs. Bruins game, police say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 2:05PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Phoenix Police officer was injured while trying to break up a fight in the stands at the Arizona Coyotes game in Tempe on Dec. 9.

Arizona State University Police say five people were cited for disorderly conduct and one person was arrested for aggravated assault in connection to the fight.

One person involved in the fight was hospitalized for a hand injury.

"According to the police report, the individual arrested for aggravated assault bit the tip of another individual’s finger completely off during the brawl," ASU Police said. "For clarification, the victim of the assault was involved in the fight. Also, none of the individuals involved have any affiliation with the university."

The officer was not seriously hurt.

In their first game back at Mullett Arena since Nov. 3, the Coyotes defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3.

Boston Bruins v Arizona Coyotes

TEMPE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 09: Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck against the Boston Bruins at Mullett Arena on December 09, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)