News
Weather
Live Video
Webcams
Seen on TV Links
Contests
More
Watch Live
Expand / Collapse search
☰
Search site
News
Arizona Headlines
Arizona Morning
Cool House
Coronavirus
MAP: AZ COVID-19 cases
Consumer
Crime & Public Safety
Health
Monkeypox
National News
Poll of the Day
Photo of the Day
Roe v. Wade
Russia-Ukraine war
Seen on TV Links
Week in Review
World News
Weather
Forecast Video
Weather Planners
APS Power Outage Map
SRP Power Outage Map
Weather Alerts
Monsoon
Severe Weather
Weather App
Weather Team
Webcams
Wildfires
Traffic
Gas Prices
Closures
Flight Delays
Freeway Travel Times
Map
Traffic Cameras
Money
Arizona DES
Business
Consumer
Economy
Jobs & Unemployment
Personal Finance
Savings
Small Business
Stock Market
Politics
2022 Midterm Election news
Arizona Primary Election Results
Arizona Politics
Jan. 6 hearings
National Politics
Newsmaker
Special Reports
Only on FOX
FOX 10 Explains
Investigations
Missing in Arizona
Drone Zone
Equity and Inclusion
Made in Arizona
Prop 207 & Cannabis
Entertainment
TV Listings
NextGenTV
FOX Shows
FOX 10 Xtra
Lifestyle
Cars & Trucks
Family
Food & Drink
Heartwarming
House & Home
Travel News
Things to Do
Offbeat, Unusual
Pets & Animals
Recipes
Restaurants
Style & Beauty
Viral
Sports
Brittney Griner trial
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Diamondbacks
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Mercury
Soccer
Regional News
Los Angeles News - FOX 11 Los Angeles
San Francisco News - KTVU FOX 2
Seattle News - FOX 13 Seattle
About Us
Advertise
Closed Captioning
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
FCC Applications
FCC Public File
News Team
Work for Us
More
Seen on TV Links
Live Video
Live Webcams
Contests
Events
FOX 10 FAQs
FOX 10 News App
FOX 10 Weather App
Poll of the Day
Sign Up for Newsletters
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:07 PM MST until MON 3:45 PM MST, Pima County
5
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:04 PM MST until MON 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:40 PM MST until MON 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:34 PM MST until MON 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:30 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Olivia Newton-John through the years
Published
August 8, 2022 1:01PM
Updated
1:10PM
FOX TV Digital Team
Facebook
Twitter
Print
Email
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John5.jpg
FILE - Australian pop star Olivia Newton-John holds the Olympic torch, Sept. 14, 2000, in front of Sydney Opera House.
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John5.jpg
THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John4.jpg
FILE - Singer Olivia Newton John attends the "City of Angels" Opening Night Performance on June 12, 1991, at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Calif.
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John4.jpg
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John3.jpg
FILE - Singer Olivia Newton-John attends the 32nd Annual Grammy Awards Nominations Announcements on Jan. 11, 1990 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John3.jpg
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-and-John5.jpg
FILE - (L-R) Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John with daughter Chloe and husband Matt Lattanzi arrive at Sydney Airport, Mascot in Sydney, New South Wales.
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-and-John5.jpg
Getty Images
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John2.jpg
FILE - Olivia Newton John poses by a pot of flowers during a visit to London circa 1980s in London, England.
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John2.jpg
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-and-John3.jpg
FILE - Olivia Newton-John, nach Auftritt ARD-Show "Musikladen" AM April 6, 1981, in Bremen, Deutschland.
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-and-John3.jpg
Peter Bischoff/Getty Images
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John1.jpg
FILE - Singer Olivia Newton-John performing in a BBC television studio, circa 1971.
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John1.jpg
Warwick Bedford/Radio Times via Getty Images
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-and-John.jpg
FILE - Actors John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John embrace in a promotional still for the film, 'Grease,' directed by Randal Kleiser, 1978.
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-and-John.jpg
Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John.jpg
FILE - Olivia Newton-John attends the G'Day USA 2020 held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
https://static.fox10phoenix.com/www.fox10phoenix.com/content/uploads/2022/08/Olivia-Newton-John.jpg
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Prev
Next
Latest News
View More
Ashton Kutcher reveals vasculitis diagnosis, says he couldn't walk, talk or hear
Greg, Travis McMichael sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's murder
'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said denies killing daughters on the stand, closing statements begin Tuesday
US service members eligible for PSLF are short on time to apply under new rules, CFPB warns
Man charged after mother of 6 was fatally stabbed in van in West Philadelphia, officials say
55,000 fentanyl pills, meth seized in two Yavapai County traffic stops less than an hour apart
Mall of America shooting: Shooter still on the run as 3 others charged
John Travolta honors Olivia Newton-John: 'My dearest Olivia'
View More