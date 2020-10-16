Olmost The Weekend: Scottsdale resort aims to bring some Halloween spirit to people's lives

Halloween may look different for 2020, but one Scottsdale resort is hoping to bring the Halloween spirit back into people's lives.

The Fairmont Princess in Scottsdale has transformed itself for its first spooktacular event. The Pumpkin Nights event, which runs through Oct. 31, offers fun Galloween activities for the whole family.

"Our haunted plaza, that has interactive electronics. We have our Lanterns of Hope, which are great experiences as well, where you can come and write on a lantern and release your intentions and hope into the world," said Tersea Thompson, Director of Resort Experiences at the Fairmont Princess.

People can also roam through the pumpkin patch, pick out their favorite pumpkin, and enjoy tasty bites. Rides are also available.

There are safety measures put in place. with capacity reduced by 40%. Thompson says she hopes the event will bring some normalcy into people’s lives.

"I think to get back to the normal world and have a lot of fun, create new traditions and enjoying our favorite things and favorite parts about life. If you’ve been stuck in the house for a long time, this is really fun to just get out, and you can still social distance and wear a mask and still be safe," said Thompson.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Pumpkin Nights at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com/pumpkin-nights