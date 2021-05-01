Active shooter at Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon

There is an active shooter at the Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon. The casino tweeted confirming the report just after 8:15 p.m.

According to FOX 11 News in Green Bay, there are dozens of law enforcement vehicles at the scene -- which is near Austin Straubel Airport.

Oneida Nation Director of Public Relations Bobbi Webster told FOX 11 that officers on scene tell her the incident is an active situation, and law enforcement from multiple agencies are working to secure the area.

A witness told FOX 11 they arrived at the casino parking lot to people running away. The witness said they rolled down the window to see what was going on and about 50 to 60 police cars came zooming in at the same time. The witness said they heard rapid gunshots, so they quickly left the area.

According to the casino, all locations will be closed until further notice.

Around 10 p.m., Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul stated there was no threat to the community and that the casino was "contained."

