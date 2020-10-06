PCSO: Nearly $1.8m worth of meth, heroin and fentanyl seized during traffic stop

article

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say their deputies made a major drug bust during a traffic stop almost a week ago.

According to a statement released on Oct. 6, the bust was made on Oct. 1, when a PCSO K-9 deputy, working with the United States Border Patrol during an operation, made a traffic stop on the westbound lanes of the I-10, near Earley Road in the Casa Grande area.

The driver, identified by officials as 46-year-old Rogelio Bustamante, was reportedly driving on a suspended license, and had a warrant out of Nogales. Deputies investigated further after finding inconsistencies with Bustamante's story, and eventually discovered dozens of drug bundles stashed all throughout the SUV Bustamante was driving.

"Deputies processed a total of 166 packages containing 54,840 fentanyl pills, 124.8 pounds of Heroin, and 103.7 pounds of Meth," read a portion of the statement.

Bustamante, according to officials, is accused of multiple drug-related offenses.

Rogelio Bustamante (Photo Courtesy: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

