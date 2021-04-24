PD: Armed suspect fatally shot by Casa Grande police

Casa Grande police fatally shot an armed suspect after a woman was found with a gunshot wound in her chest Friday night, officials said.

The incident began after officers came to a home near 13th Street and Crane at 8:20 p.m. on April 23 for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found an armed man standing in the front yard next to a woman lying on the ground, according to a statement.

"Casa Grande Police Officers engaged the subject and directed him to drop the firearm," police said. "The subject refused to drop the weapon and one of the Officers fired his service weapon, striking him."

Police say they provided first aid to both the suspect and the woman, who had been shot in the chest.

The woman was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital and is expected to survive, but the man died from his injuries.

Officials say that the suspect, identified only as a 52-year-old man, had been living with the woman and that he had shot her that night.

The police officer who shot him was a 6-year veteran of the department and has been placed on administrative leave.

No other injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

