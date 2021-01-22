PD: Woman shot while driving in west Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was shot while driving in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened on the night of Jan. 21 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

It's unknown at this time if the victim was targeted, or if the shooting was random.

