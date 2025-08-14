Phoenix murder suspect found dead; video shows ex-officer assaulting man l Morning News Brief

article
From a Phoenix murder suspect who police say took his own life to new body-cam video showing a former officer assaulting a man in handcuffs, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 14.
1. Teen's alleged killer dies
A Phoenix mother is seeking answers after her 15-year-old daughter, Kyelonna Smiley, was found shot to death. Police say the suspect, 67-year-old Nohe Prado Morelia, took his own life four days later and have closed the case.
2. ‘Glacial outburst’ forces evacuations
Evacuations are underway in Juneau after a glacial outburst flooded communities along the Mendenhall River.
3. Ex-officer seen on video assaulting man
A Phoenix Police officer who resigned after being accused of assaulting a man in handcuffs is seen on newly released body camera footage striking the man multiple times. It took four years for the footage to be released.
4. New wildfire sparks near Payson
Some Gila County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a wildfire that is burning north of Payson.
5. ‘This project is such a monstrosity’
BNSF's plan to build a new logistics hub in Wittmann, Arizona, has drawn opposition from local residents concerned about increased traffic, noise, and environmental impact. Although the company highlights the potential for 77,000 new jobs.
Today's weather
We'll see a chance for more storms on Thursday in Phoenix with a high near 107°F.