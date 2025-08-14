Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix murder suspect found dead; video shows ex-officer assaulting man l Morning News Brief

Published August 14, 2025 9:58am MST
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

From a Phoenix murder suspect who police say took his own life to new body-cam video showing a former officer assaulting a man in handcuffs, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 14.

1. Teen's alleged killer dies

Phoenix murder case closed after suspect takes his own life
Phoenix murder case closed after suspect takes his own life

A Phoenix mother is seeking answers after her 15-year-old daughter, Kyelonna Smiley, was found shot to death. Police say the suspect, 67-year-old Nohe Prado Morelia, took his own life four days later and have closed the case.

2. ‘Glacial outburst’ forces evacuations

Evacuations begin in Alaska's capital amid record glacial flood threat
Evacuations begin in Alaska's capital amid record glacial flood threat

Evacuations are underway in Juneau after a glacial outburst flooded communities along the Mendenhall River.

3. Ex-officer seen on video assaulting man

Body camera footage shows now former Phoenix Police officer beating man
Body camera footage shows now former Phoenix Police officer beating man

A Phoenix Police officer who resigned after being accused of assaulting a man in handcuffs is seen on newly released body camera footage striking the man multiple times. It took four years for the footage to be released.

4. New wildfire sparks near Payson

Washington Fire forces evacuations north of Payson
Washington Fire forces evacuations north of Payson

Some Gila County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a wildfire that is burning north of Payson.

5. ‘This project is such a monstrosity’

BNSF plan for Wittmann logistics hub faces local opposition
BNSF plan for Wittmann logistics hub faces local opposition

BNSF's plan to build a new logistics hub in Wittmann, Arizona, has drawn opposition from local residents concerned about increased traffic, noise, and environmental impact. Although the company highlights the potential for 77,000 new jobs.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: More storms possible on Thursday in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: More storms possible on Thursday in Phoenix

We'll see a chance for more storms on Thursday in Phoenix with a high near 107°F.

