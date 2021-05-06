Phoenix PD: Man shot, killed near 91st Avenue and Camelback

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 91st Avenue and Campbell Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area at 8 p.m. on May 6 after reports of multiple shots fired and found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Firefighters took the victim to a local hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

