'Picking off people': Valley man accused of plotting mass casualty attack with infamous OKC bombing 'cookbook'

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The Brief A 27-year-old Valley man, Matthew Bjornholt, is facing felony charges after prosecutors accused him of plotting a mass casualty bomb and gun attack on a Jewish or Muslim house of worship. Bjornholt’s defense attorney strongly denied the allegations, stating the claims were fabricated by a disgruntled former couch guest after an FBI raid turned up no bomb-making materials or federal charges. A Maricopa County judge established probable cause but rejected the state's request for a $500,000 cash bond, ordering Bjornholt held on a $100,000 bond with mandatory electronic monitoring.



A 27-year-old Valley man appeared in a Maricopa County courtroom Friday after being arrested on felony terror charges for allegedly plotting a mass casualty assault on a Jewish or Muslim house of worship.

What we know:

Matthew Bjornholt faces a felony count of making a terrorist threat following an investigation that Maricopa County prosecutors say revealed a chilling blueprint for violence, involving firearms, explosives and an accomplice tasked with gunning down survivors.

‘The Anarchist Cookbook’ is suspect's ‘Bible’

What they're saying:

During an initial court appearance on Oct. 16, prosecutor Stephen Garcia requested a $500,000 cash bond, describing Bjornholt as an imminent danger to the community. Garcia told the court that Bjornholt allegedly revealed detailed plans to carry out an attack at a religious facility, claiming he kept a copy of "The Anarchist Cookbook" — a manual containing bomb-making instructions that's infamously tied to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing — and referred to the text as his "Bible."

According to prosecutors, the alleged plan called for detonating bombs before an accomplice would begin "picking off people" with firearms. Investigators later seized three guns and ammunition from Bjornholt’s home.

Defense looks to discredit tipster

The other side:

Bjornholt’s defense attorney, Chad Schell, pushed back aggressively against the allegations, arguing that the charges are based entirely on unverified hearsay from a disgruntled former acquaintance. Schell told the court that the tip originated from a "homeless alcoholic" whom Bjornholt had briefly sheltered on his couch before kicking him out in late September.

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Schell revealed that federal authorities had already investigated the claims weeks ago. On Sept. 29, the FBI executed a search warrant at Bjornholt’s home, where Bjornholt voluntarily handed over his electronic devices and passwords. According to Schell, federal investigators found no evidence of terrorism or bomb-making materials and chose not to pursue charges before county authorities took over the case more than two weeks later.

The defense also maintained that the three seized guns were lawfully possessed, noting that Bjornholt's civil rights were restored after completing a prior sentence on a drug charge that stemmed from a closed first-degree murder case — in which the murder charge against Bjornholt was dropped due to a lack of evidence. Schell added that the ammunition found inside the home amounted to no more than standard magazine loads.

Bond set:

While prosecutors cited Bjornholt's criminal history to justify the steep bond request, the judge said that the state's preliminary evidence relied heavily on hearsay. Finding enough probable cause to move the case forward, the judge rejected the prosecutor's requested amount and set Bjornholt's bond at $100,000.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if specific houses of worship were allegedly targeted, whether an accomplice actually exists or if investigators are actively seeking other suspects.

What's next:

Bjornholt is scheduled to return to court for a status conference on Oct. 22, followed by a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26.