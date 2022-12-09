Expand / Collapse search
Police investigating man's murder in west Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A murder investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Once at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, who had been shot. Uzueta was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Through their investigation, detectives learned Uzueta was near 62nd Avenue and Roosevelt when he was involved in a fight with multiple men that ultimately led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

