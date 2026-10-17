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Police involved in hotel shooting with knife-wielding individual in Tolleson

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 17, 2026 7:50 PM MST
Published October 17, 2026 7:50 PM MST

The Brief

    • Tolleson Police officers were involved in a shooting at a hotel on Saturday evening near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road.
    • The suspect allegedly threatened people in the hotel lobby with a knife after fleeing from an earlier encounter at an apartment complex off 89th Avenue.
    • Authorities have not released the identity of the armed individual or confirmed if anyone sustained injuries during the incident.

TOLLESON, Ariz. - Tolleson Police were involved in a shooting at a hotel on Saturday evening.  

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a man waving a knife at an apartment complex near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road at around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 17. As Phoenix PD were responding, they learned that Tolleson Police had previously encountered the armed individual at the complex. Additional callers reported the man was then at a nearby hotel, waving the knife and running towards bystanders.

More callers reported the man was heading to another hotel, a LaQuinta Inn, allegedly threatening people inside the lobby, while still armed with the knife. When the suspect encountered Tolleson officers, that's when the officer-involved shooting occurred with Tolleson Police. 

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The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Only one officer was involved in the shooting. No officers were hurt. 

What we don't know:

The armed individual's identity was not released. 

What's next:

The West Valley Incident Response team will conduct the investigation. 

Map of the nearby area of the officer-involved shooting.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Tolleson Police Department and the Phoenix Police Department. 

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