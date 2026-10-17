Police involved in hotel shooting with knife-wielding individual in Tolleson

The Brief Tolleson Police officers were involved in a shooting at a hotel on Saturday evening near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road. The suspect allegedly threatened people in the hotel lobby with a knife after fleeing from an earlier encounter at an apartment complex off 89th Avenue. Authorities have not released the identity of the armed individual or confirmed if anyone sustained injuries during the incident.



Tolleson Police were involved in a shooting at a hotel on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a man waving a knife at an apartment complex near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road at around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 17. As Phoenix PD were responding, they learned that Tolleson Police had previously encountered the armed individual at the complex. Additional callers reported the man was then at a nearby hotel, waving the knife and running towards bystanders.

More callers reported the man was heading to another hotel, a LaQuinta Inn, allegedly threatening people inside the lobby, while still armed with the knife. When the suspect encountered Tolleson officers, that's when the officer-involved shooting occurred with Tolleson Police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

Only one officer was involved in the shooting. No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

The armed individual's identity was not released.

What's next:

The West Valley Incident Response team will conduct the investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the officer-involved shooting.