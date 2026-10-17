Police involved in hotel shooting with knife-wielding individual in Tolleson
TOLLESON, Ariz. - Tolleson Police were involved in a shooting at a hotel on Saturday evening.
What we know:
Phoenix Police responded to reports of a man waving a knife at an apartment complex near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road at around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 17. As Phoenix PD were responding, they learned that Tolleson Police had previously encountered the armed individual at the complex. Additional callers reported the man was then at a nearby hotel, waving the knife and running towards bystanders.
More callers reported the man was heading to another hotel, a LaQuinta Inn, allegedly threatening people inside the lobby, while still armed with the knife. When the suspect encountered Tolleson officers, that's when the officer-involved shooting occurred with Tolleson Police.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.
Only one officer was involved in the shooting. No officers were hurt.
What we don't know:
The armed individual's identity was not released.
What's next:
The West Valley Incident Response team will conduct the investigation.
Map of the nearby area of the officer-involved shooting.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Tolleson Police Department and the Phoenix Police Department.