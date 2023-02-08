Police: Officer shot during West Philadelphia traffic stop expected to recover, suspects arrested

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said an officer who was critically injured when a traffic stop escalated to a shooting Wednesday in West Philadelphia is expected to recover.

Investigators said an officer and his partner flanked a vehicle with three inside near the intersection of 60th and Market streets around 3:30 p.m.

During the traffic stop, investigators said a struggle ensued between the officer and a passenger during which the officer was shot twice.

Deputy Commissioner Stanford said they believe one of the bullets exited the officer's body and doctors were working to determine there are no serious internal injuries.

The Fraternal Order of Police on Wednesday night said the 32-year-old officer underwent surgery and has been placed in stable condition.

"There's absolutely relief that we're not reporting on an officer death, but that doesn't take away the anger that I feel, the frustration that we all feel," Outlaw said.

Outlaw, who was out of town during the shooting, told reporters Wednesday night that two of three people involved in the shooting have been taken into custody.

Police sources told FOX 29's Steve Keeley a third suspect was later taken into custody in West Philadelphia and had a gun on him at the time of his arrest.

"It's just a very dangerous and difficult job done by very brave people," Mayor Jim Kenney said outside the hospital. "Our prayers are with the officer and with all our officers to make sure that he recovers and they stay safe."