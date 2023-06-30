Expand / Collapse search
Pregnant woman shoots potential robber at Houston gas station

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated 4:23PM
Crime and Public Safety
HOUSTON - A pregnant woman held her ground and fended off a would-be robber attempting to rob her and her husband at a Houston gas station. 

According to HPD, officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at 8605 Fulton Street on Tuesday, June 27, and found a male and a female holding a suspect at gunpoint. The suspect, later identified as Mario Ipina Duque, was suffering from several gunshot wounds. 

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported Duque to the hospital. The male and female were both detained at the scene and weapons were recovered.

Surveillance video shows Duque displaying a weapon and threatening to kill the male. He then struck the male with the pistol. The female and the male both produced guns and, in self-defense, shot Duque. They then held him at gunpoint and called 9-1-1.

Pregnant woman shoots would-be robber at Houston gas station

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a gas station and found a male and a female holding a suspect at gunpoint. The suspect, later identified as Mario Duque, had sustained several gunshot wounds.

Charges were filed against Duque. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. 

He remains hospitalized in HPD custody.

