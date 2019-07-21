Salads, sandwiches sold at Target recalled due to listeria concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (FOX 10) -- Elevation Foods is voluntarily recalling egg salad, tuna salad, and sandwiches due to listeria concerns.

Elevations Foods says containers of Archer Farms-brand egg salad, Fresket-brand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad, and Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches produced on June 18 have been recalled after possibly being contaminated to listeria.

The products were manufactured the company's Knoxville, Tennessee facility and shipped to retailers across the country including Target.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have reported so far.

The products recalled are as follows:

Elevation Foods is working with retailers to get the products off the shelves and continues to investigate the source of the problem.

This story was reported in Phoenix.